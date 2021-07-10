2023: It will still be the North’s turn to produce president, not South – Karimi Daily Post - A former member of the House of Representatives, Karimi Sunday, has claimed it will still be the turn of the North to produce Nigeria’s President in 2023. He stated this on Friday, according to Vanguard. From 2011 to 2019, Karimi represented Yagba ...



News Credibility Score: 99%