2023: Zoning Presidency Is Unconstitutional ― Yahaya Bello
The Street Journal  - Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State. By Olasunkanmi Akoni Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, has described the quest for zoning of Presidency to the Southern region of Nigeria in the next 2023 presidential elections as unconstitutional.

15 hours ago
