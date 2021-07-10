Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FCTA takes measures to curb cholera spread, records 514 suspected cases
News photo The Guardian  - The Federal Capital Territory Administration has taken several measures to stop the spread of Cholera as well as provide the highest level of care to those affected by the disease.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

