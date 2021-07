Radio Biafra continues operation as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor emerges Daily Post - Simon Ekpa has been appointed to head of Radio Biafra, a medium for the secession struggle, following the detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. Recall that the Federal Government, through the effort ...



News Credibility Score: 99%