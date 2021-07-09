Akwa Ibom Governor's Critic, Umoh, Gets Death Threats, Narrates Ordeal In Prison









A Nigerian and United States citizen, Da Zion Umoh, who was detained for several months by the police in Akwa Ibom State, for criticizing the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has raised the ... Sahara Reporters - Akwa Ibom Governor Udom EmmanuelA Nigerian and United States citizen, Da Zion Umoh, who was detained for several months by the police in Akwa Ibom State, for criticizing the state governor, Udom Emmanuel, has raised the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%