#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020
The Will  - July 10, (THEWILL) - The Lagos Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of SARS and Other Related Abuses has admitted in evidence postmortem results and Compact Discs of all 99 corpses deposited at the Lagos morgue between 20th and 27th October 2020.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

