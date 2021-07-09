Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met
Yaba Left Online  - Evelyn Joshua, widow of late Nigerian clergyman, TB Joshua has shared how she met and married the man of God. According to her, the founder and lead pastor of the Synagogue, Church Of All Nations proposed to her few minutes after meeting her for the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

TB Joshua Buried in Lagos amid Tears This Day:
TB Joshua Buried in Lagos amid Tears
PHOTO STORY: TB Joshua buried in Lagos Premium Times:
PHOTO STORY: TB Joshua buried in Lagos
How I met TB Joshua – Wife reveals Lailas News:
How I met TB Joshua – Wife reveals
“He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met Naija Parrot:
“He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met
How I Met TB Joshua – Wife Shares Interesting Experience Naija News:
How I Met TB Joshua – Wife Shares Interesting Experience
How TB Joshua’s Successor, Evelyn Met, Married Late Husband The New Diplomat:
How TB Joshua’s Successor, Evelyn Met, Married Late Husband
How I Met And Married Prophet TB Joshua - Wife, Evelyn Shares Interesting Story Tori News:
How I Met And Married Prophet TB Joshua - Wife, Evelyn Shares Interesting Story


   More Picks
1 Dhul Hijja: Sultan directs Muslim to look out for new moon - Daily Nigerian, 23 hours ago
2 Nigerian-Finnish Citizen, Simon Ekpa Takes Over daily broadcast at radio Biafra - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
3 Why top Nigerian pastors, ministers hated T.B Joshua unto death – Pastor Giwa - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Two students jailed for cybercrime, romance scam in Ilorin - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
5 Nigerian Goalkeeper Signs New Contract At Arsenal, Promoted To First Team - Complete Sports, 10 hours ago
6 Nothing will make me date a married man, do butt surgery - BBNaija star, Alex - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Twitter ban: ECOWAS court merges four suits against Nigerian government - The Nation, 10 hours ago
8 Chinese Firm Hires Soldiers To Assault and Inflict Injuries On Nigerian Workers Over A Disagreement (Photos) - Tori News, 24 hours ago
9 See what happened to singer, Tekno, when he tried skating for the first time (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
10 “He proposed to me the first time he met me” – TB Joshua’s wife, Evelyn reveals how they met - Yaba Left Online, 2 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info