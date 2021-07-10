Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Osun: Contributory Pensioners Laud Oyetola’s Administrative Acumen, Noble Approach To Governance
News photo Online Nigeria  - …say God has given Osun right man for the job …we’re determined to do more – Gov Members of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) under the Contributory Pension Scheme, Osun Chapter, have lauded the Administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola for ...

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Contributory pensioners laud Oyetola’s administrative acumen, noble approach to governance Nigerian Tribune:
Contributory pensioners laud Oyetola’s administrative acumen, noble approach to governance
Retirees laud Oyetola over contributory pension The Nation:
Retirees laud Oyetola over contributory pension
Osun: Pensioners laud Oyetola on governance approach The Sun:
Osun: Pensioners laud Oyetola on governance approach


   More Picks
1 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 20 hours ago
2 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
3 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 18 hours ago
4 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
5 Actors Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs' last chid, Olugbenga, graduate from university - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 APC shifts congresses, national convention timeline - Within Nigeria, 19 hours ago
7 Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for 'enlightened decision' to only have two kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death - Pulse Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 2 hours ago
10 #EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020 - The Will, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info