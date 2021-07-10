Buhari has done well for Nigerians - Jigawa gov | Politics | herald.ng

Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari has done well for Nigerians - Jigawa gov
News photo The Herald  - Gov. Muhammadu Badaru of Jigawa State, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has done well for Nigerians in ensuring infrastructural development to fast track sustainable social and economic development in the country.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

