Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


One dead, scores injured as 7/7 cult celebration turns bloody in Benue
News photo Daily Post  - A resident of Ugbokpo community in Apa Local Government Area of Benue State has been shot dead following a clash between rival cult groups in the area.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

1 dead as 7/7 cult celebration turns bloody in Benue The Sun:
1 dead as 7/7 cult celebration turns bloody in Benue
Horror! One Dead, Scores Injured As 7/7 Cult Celebration Turns Bloody In Benue Republican Nigeria:
Horror! One Dead, Scores Injured As 7/7 Cult Celebration Turns Bloody In Benue
Horror! One Dead, Scores Injured As 7/7 Cult Celebration Turns Bloody In Benue Tori News:
Horror! One Dead, Scores Injured As 7/7 Cult Celebration Turns Bloody In Benue


   More Picks
1 Actors Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs' last chid, Olugbenga, graduate from university - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 21 hours ago
3 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 19 hours ago
5 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 20 hours ago
6 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
7 APC shifts congresses, national convention timeline - Within Nigeria, 21 hours ago
8 Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for 'enlightened decision' to only have two kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death - Pulse Nigeria, 18 hours ago
10 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info