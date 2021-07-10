Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lawan-led Senate’ll be worst in Nigeria’s history if Onochie’s confirmed for INEC’s job – Ozekhome
The Punch
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Herald:
Lawan-Led Senate’ll Be Worst In Nigeria’s History If Onochie Is Confirmed For INEC Job – Ozekhome
Sundiata Post:
Lawan-led Senate’ll be worst in Nigeria’s history if Onochie’s confirmed for INEC job – Ozekhome
Affairs TV:
Lawan-led Senate’ll be worst in Nigeria’s history if Onochie’s confirmed for INEC job – Ozekhome
More Picks
1
This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government -
Tori News,
17 hours ago
2
Twitter ban: ECOWAS court merges four suits against Nigerian government -
The Nation,
24 hours ago
3
England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng -
The Herald,
15 hours ago
4
Nnamdi Kanu’s British Passport Is Still In Kenya – UK Report -
KOKO TV Nigeria,
14 hours ago
5
Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death -
Pulse Nigeria,
13 hours ago
6
‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin -
Information Nigeria,
14 hours ago
7
Naira Slumps Further, Exchanges for 504/$ at Parallel Market -
Affairs TV,
23 hours ago
8
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020 -
The Will,
16 hours ago
9
Radio Biafra continues operation as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor emerges -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
10
Linda Ikeji acquires three designer bags worth N30M, shows off her collections -
Gist Reel,
14 hours ago
