AAAN Organises 48th AGM/Congress To Hold In Ibadan
Yes International! Magazine  - The Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria has concluded plans to hold its 48th Annual General MeetingCongress. The AGMCongress will hold at the Golden Tulip Hotel, Ibadan, Oyo State on Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th July, 2021.

8 hours ago
