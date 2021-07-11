Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87
News photo Daily Post  - Nigeria shocked the United States of America 90-87 in a pre-Tokyo warm-up march on Saturday night. It was an international shocker after the West African side, with their little-known NBA players, defeated the All-NBA, All-Star and max-contract US side.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Tokyo Olympics: Saraki reacts as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA in historic win My Celebrity & I:
Tokyo Olympics: Saraki reacts as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA in historic win
PHOTOS: Nigeria male team beats the USA 90-87 in basketball. Pulse Nigeria:
PHOTOS: Nigeria male team beats the USA 90-87 in basketball.
Tokyo Olympics: Saraki reacts as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA in historic win The Dabigal Blog:
Tokyo Olympics: Saraki reacts as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA in historic win
Saraki congratulates D’Tigers after historic win over Team USA The Eagle Online:
Saraki congratulates D’Tigers after historic win over Team USA
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 Newzandar News:
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87 Online Nigeria:
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87
Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87 Gist 36:
Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87
Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87 Republican Nigeria:
Shocker As Nigeria’s Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87
Nigeria’s D’Tigers beat Team USA basketball team in Olympics Tune-up match City Voice:
Nigeria’s D’Tigers beat Team USA basketball team in Olympics Tune-up match
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker As Nigeria Tori News:
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker As Nigeria's Basketball Team, D’Tigers Beats USA 90-87


   More Picks
1 Actors Joke Silva and Olu Jacobs' last chid, Olugbenga, graduate from university - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
3 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
4 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele - Naija News, 12 hours ago
6 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
7 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
8 2023: Tinubu as president will be disaster – Primate Ayodele predicts - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
10 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info