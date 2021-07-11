Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria
Daily Post
- Nigeria posted more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, with Lagos State topping the chat in infections.
3 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 98 new cases
National Accord:
NCDC records 98 new Covid-19 infections, 168,540 total cases
The News:
COVID-19: Lagos leads again as Nigeria records 98 new infections
The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Lagos leads again as Nigeria records 98 new cases
News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 98 new infections , as Lagos state leads again
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 186 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
NPO Reports:
Nigeria Records 98 New Cases of COVID19
Politics Nigeria:
Nigeria records 186 new cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, Gombe and Rivers
More Picks
1
This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government -
Tori News,
18 hours ago
2
Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
3 hours ago
3
England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng -
The Herald,
17 hours ago
4
Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for 'enlightened decision' to only have two kids -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
5
Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death -
Pulse Nigeria,
15 hours ago
6
‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin -
Information Nigeria,
16 hours ago
7
#EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020 -
The Will,
18 hours ago
8
Radio Biafra continues operation as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor emerges -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
9
Linda Ikeji acquires three designer bags worth N30M, shows off her collections -
Gist Reel,
15 hours ago
10
Kaduna abduction: Baptist Conference urges FG to track down bandits -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...