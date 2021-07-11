Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele
News photo Daily Post  - The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Ayodele has accused Pastor Enoch Adeboye of he Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Bishop David Oyedepo of Living Faith and Pastor Williams Kumuyi of causing problems in Christendom in Nigeria ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

TB Joshua: Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele Within Nigeria:
TB Joshua: Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele
Christianity: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele Observers Times:
Christianity: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele
TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi Caused Hatred Among Church Leaders – Primate Ayodele | Nigeria News Naija News:
TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi Caused Hatred Among Church Leaders – Primate Ayodele | Nigeria News


   More Picks
1 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 18 hours ago
2 Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
3 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
4 Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for 'enlightened decision' to only have two kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 #EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020 - The Will, 18 hours ago
8 Radio Biafra continues operation as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor emerges - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Linda Ikeji acquires three designer bags worth N30M, shows off her collections - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
10 Kaduna abduction: Baptist Conference urges FG to track down bandits - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info