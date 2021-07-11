Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


McGregor suffers ankle injury in crushing first round loss to Poirier
News photo PM News  - Conor McGregor suffered a broken leg in another crushing defeat to Dustin Poirier, with the fight stopped by doctors at the end of the first round.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Photostory: Conor McGregor Injured As Dustin Poirer Wins UFC 264 Rematch McGregor’s defeat was by technical knock out (doctor The Punch:
Photostory: Conor McGregor Injured As Dustin Poirer Wins UFC 264 Rematch McGregor’s defeat was by technical knock out (doctor's stoppage) at the end of the first round.
UFC 264: McGregor speaks after defeat against Poirier News Breakers:
UFC 264: McGregor speaks after defeat against Poirier


   More Picks
1 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 18 hours ago
2 Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria - Daily Post, 3 hours ago
3 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 17 hours ago
4 Harry and Meghan Markle receive charity award for 'enlightened decision' to only have two kids - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
5 Supporters Club gives posthumous award to Muda Lawal 30 years after death - Pulse Nigeria, 15 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 16 hours ago
7 #EndSARS: Lagos Panel Admits Autopsy Reports Of 99 Corpses Recovered In October 2020 - The Will, 18 hours ago
8 Radio Biafra continues operation as Nnamdi Kanu’s successor emerges - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 Linda Ikeji acquires three designer bags worth N30M, shows off her collections - Gist Reel, 15 hours ago
10 Kaduna abduction: Baptist Conference urges FG to track down bandits - The Punch, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info