Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) Linda Ikeji Blog - Mary Katambi who was among the 276 girls abducted by Boko Haram members in 2014, has just bagged a degree in Accounting from the American University of Nigeria (AUN). Recall that in April 2014, the sect members stormed the Government Girls Secondary ...



