Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him - Gowon tells Nigerians
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (rtd), has advised Nigerians to pray for President Buhari instead of confronting him over the high level of insecurity in the country.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Instead of Confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians My Celebrity & I:
Insecurity: Instead of Confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians Lailas News:
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him - Gowon tells Nigerians Instablog 9ja:
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him - Gowon tells Nigerians
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians Osmek News:
Insecurity: Instead of confronting President Buhari, we should be praying for him – Gowon tells Nigerians


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
2 Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
3 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
4 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
5 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 10 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele - Naija News, 19 hours ago
10 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info