News at a Glance
Nigeria shocks U.S. men's basketball team with 90-87 win, the US team's first ever loss to an African Nation (photos)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The U.S. men’s basketball team lost to Nigeria 90-87 on Saturday night, July10, in its first pre-Olympic exhibition game.
8 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Nigeria beat USA in basketball friendly
The Guardian:
Nigeria stuns USA in pre-Olympic basketball exhibition game
Complete Sports:
Pre-Olympic Friendly: Atiku Celebrates D’Tigers’ Shock Win Against USA
Channels Television:
Nigeria Shock US In Pre-Olympic Basketball Friendly
The Sun:
(UPDATED) Nigeria Stuns U.S. men’s basketball team in first pre-Olympic exhibition – The Sun Nigeria
Bella Naija:
Nigeria’s D’Tigers Basketball Team beats USA Team with 90-87 at the Pre-Olympic Opener
Information Nigeria:
Nigeria Upset US In Pre-Olympic Basketball Game
The News Guru:
SHOCKER! Nigeria defeat USA in basketball friendly
News Wire NGR:
Nigeria 🇳🇬 beats USA
The Eagle Online:
Basketball: D’Tigers stun Team USA in pre-Olympics clash
247 U Reports:
Nigeria stuns U.S. men’s basketball team in first pre-Olympic exhibition
The Will:
Nigeria’s D’Tigers Stun US Basketball Team With 90-87 Victory
Nigerian Eye:
Nigeria shocks Basketball world, defeats USA
PM News:
Nigeria’s D’Tigers shock U.S. Dream Team in Olympic friendly
The Dabigal Blog:
Nigeria shock US in pre-Olympic basketball friendly
Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria’s men’s basketball team beat the USA, the best in the world
The Street Journal:
Nigeria lands US basketball team its first-ever loss to an African nation in pre-Olympic game
Lailas News:
Nigeria defeats US men’s basketball team
Oyo Gist:
Nigeria Defeats USA 90 to 87 in Basketball
More Picks
1
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
2
TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
3
Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
4
Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
‘Most of his methods are wrong’, Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho -
News Breakers,
9 hours ago
6
‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin -
Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago
7
Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
8
I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
10
Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people -
Ripples Nigeria,
18 hours ago
