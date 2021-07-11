Ohanaeze backs Kanu, raises legal team

Ohanaeze backs Kanu, raises legal team



The apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has come out with a comment on its position on the re-arraignment and consequent trial of the Biafran secessionist leader and head of the ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOhanaeze backs Kanu, raises legal teamThe apex Igbo organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has come out with a comment on its position on the re-arraignment and consequent trial of the Biafran secessionist leader and head of the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%