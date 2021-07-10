Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho
News Breakers  - The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Otunba Gani Adams, has pleaded with traditional rulers, southwest political leaders to forgive embattled security, and Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho. Adams in a  viral video faulted Igboho ...

49 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

