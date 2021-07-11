Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


SERAP asks court to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members
News photo Vanguard News  - Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja “to order the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) and the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) to perform ...

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
SERAP asks court to slash allowances of Buhari, governors
Slash Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs, NASS members Daily Post:
Slash Buhari, Osinbajo, Govs, NASS members' jumbo allowances - SERAP asks court
SERAP asks court to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members The Herald:
SERAP asks court to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members
SERAP to Court: Slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, Governors, Senators, Reps The Eagle Online:
SERAP to Court: Slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, Governors, Senators, Reps
SERAP asks court to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members News Wire NGR:
SERAP asks court to slash jumbo allowances for Buhari, govs, NASS members


   More Picks
1 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
4 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 9 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos - Vanguard News, 2 hours ago
10 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info