Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Security operatives arrest PUNCH reporter at Dunamis Church
The Punch
- Security operatives arrest PUNCH reporter at Dunamis Church
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
PUNCH reporter arrested at Dunamis Church in Abuja
The Guardian:
State agents arrests Punch journalist
Ripples Nigeria:
Security operatives arrest journalist at Dunamis Church, Abuja
Oyo Gist:
Security operatives arrest a PUNCH Newspapers correspondent at Dunamis Church in Abuja
The Eagle Online:
State agents arrest Punch journalist
Republican Nigeria:
Security Operatives Arrest PUNCH Reporter At Dunamis Church
Tori News:
Security Operatives Arrest PUNCH Reporter At Dunamis Church
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
8
Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
10
Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
