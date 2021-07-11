Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“God used you to heal me from a terrible skin disease and you gave me N1m naira,” singer Victor AD pens emotional tribute to late prophet TB Joshua [Swipe]
News photo Instablog 9ja  - “God used you to heal me from a terrible skin disease and you gave me N1m naira,” singer Victor AD pens emotional tribute to late prophet TB Joshua [Swipe]

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

How TB Joshua healed me of skin disease – Nigerian singer, Victor AD Daily Post:
How TB Joshua healed me of skin disease – Nigerian singer, Victor AD
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million – Singer, Victor AD Reveals Edujandon:
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million – Singer, Victor AD Reveals
How TB Joshua healed me of skin disease – Nigerian singer, Victor AD Newzandar News:
How TB Joshua healed me of skin disease – Nigerian singer, Victor AD
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million Gist 36:
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million Republican Nigeria:
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million
TB Joshua healed me, helped my family – Victor AD Jaguda.com:
TB Joshua healed me, helped my family – Victor AD
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million - Singer, Victor AD Reveals Tori News:
How TB Joshua Healed Me Of Skin Disease, Gave Me N1 Million - Singer, Victor AD Reveals


   More Picks
1 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 23 hours ago
2 “God used you to heal me from a terrible skin disease and you gave me N1m naira,” singer Victor AD pens emotional tribute to late prophet TB Joshua [Swipe] - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
3 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
4 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
8 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info