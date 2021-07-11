Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


You will be remembered – Nigerians mourn as Sound Sultan dies of cancer
News photo Daily Post  - The death of Nigerian musician Sound Sultan has shocked his fans across the world. Sound Sultan became a household name among Nigerians with his popular hit song ‘jagbajantis’ He released ‘jagbajantis’ in 2000.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer Vanguard News:
Sound Sultan, 44, dies of throat cancer
Sound Sultan dies of throat cancer The News Guru:
Sound Sultan dies of throat cancer
Popular Veteran Musician Sound Sultan Is Dead KOKO TV Nigeria:
Popular Veteran Musician Sound Sultan Is Dead
Sound Sultan dies of rare cancer PM News:
Sound Sultan dies of rare cancer
Everything you need to know about Sound Sultan Online Nigeria:
Everything you need to know about Sound Sultan
Singer Sound Sultan is dead Republican Nigeria:
Singer Sound Sultan is dead


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
8 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info