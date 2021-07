Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist Daily Post - Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, passed away on Sunday July 11, 2021. Born on November 27, 1976 in Jos, the Plateau capital, Fasasi died after battling with Angioimmunoblastic T-Cell Lymphoma. The rapper, singer and songwriter, will ...



News Credibility Score: 99%