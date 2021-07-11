Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


What Daddy Freeze said about Sound Sultan after his death
News photo Daily Post  - Popular On Air personality, OAP, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the death of Olanrewaju Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan. Sound Sultan died on Sunday

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sound Sultan’s last appeal before death Vanguard News:
Sound Sultan’s last appeal before death
Sound Sultan’s last appeal before death Republican Nigeria:
Sound Sultan’s last appeal before death
Sound Sultan: 5 things to know about Olanrewaju Fasasi Kemi Filani Blog:
Sound Sultan: 5 things to know about Olanrewaju Fasasi


   More Picks
1 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
2 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
3 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
4 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 9 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
7 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
8 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
9 Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
10 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info