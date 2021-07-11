Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions
News photo Daily Post  - Sound Sultan’s last post on his Instagram page has stirred reactions on social media.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions Sundiata Post:
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions
Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions Nigerian Eye:
Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions Gist 36:
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions Republican Nigeria:
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions Tori News:
Sound Sultan’s Last Instagram Before His Death Post Stirs Reactions


   More Picks
1 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
2 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Tinubu as president will be disaster – Primate Ayodele predicts - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Why I separated myself from Catholicism - Chimamanda Adichie - The Punch, 19 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info