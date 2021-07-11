Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
Daily Post
- The organizers of the Big Brother Naija, BBNaija, reality show have revealed when the official list of prospective season 6 housemates will be revealed.
11 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
BBNaija decries fake Season 6 Housemate list
Nigerian Eye:
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
The Will:
Denied.. Organisers Rubbish List Of BBNaija Season 6 Housemates
News Break:
No Official List For BBNaija 2021 Has Been Released - Organisers
See Naija:
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
Newzandar News:
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
Gist Reel:
BBNaija debunks news of season 6 housemates, says 'it has not been released'
Gbextra Online Portal:
#BBNaija2021: BBNaija Organizers Reacts To Fake Season 6 Housemate List (Photos)
Anaedo Online:
LATEST: BBNaija Bemoans Fake Season 6 Housemate List
Naija on Point:
BBNaija Says Trending Season 6 Housemate List Is Fake
Naija News:
BBNaija Decries Fake Season 6 Housemate List
Bukas Blog:
Opinion: The Trending List Of BBNaija 2021 Season 6 Housemates Might Not Real
Kemi Filani Blog:
BBNaija Season 6 reveals when list of new housemates will be revealed
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
2
Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
3
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
4
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
5
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy -
Instablog 9ja,
10 hours ago
8
Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele -
Naija News,
19 hours ago
10
Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...