Suspected 17-yr-old drug peddler, 8 Black Axe cultists nabbed in Delta
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Operatives of the Nigeria Police, Delta State Command, have arrested a suspected 17-year-old drug peddler with 107 suspected drugs and eight members ...

5 hours ago
Eight suspected Black Axe cultists arrested in Delta The Punch:
Eight suspected Black Axe cultists arrested in Delta
Suspected drug peddler, 8 Black Axe cultists arrested in Delta Republican Nigeria:
Suspected drug peddler, 8 Black Axe cultists arrested in Delta
Eight suspected members of Aiye Confraternity arrested in Delta Within Nigeria:
Eight suspected members of Aiye Confraternity arrested in Delta


