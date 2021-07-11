Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Set agenda for politicians - Yahaya Bello tells Nigerian journalists | herald.ng
News photo The Herald  - Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has called on Nigerian journalists to set the agenda for politicians to follow to ensure that credible Nigerians devoid of any bias come into governance.

26 mins ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Set the agenda for politicians, Bello tells Nigerian journalists News Diary Online:
Set the agenda for politicians, Bello tells Nigerian journalists
Set the agenda for politicians, Yahaya Bello tells journalists The News:
Set the agenda for politicians, Yahaya Bello tells journalists
Yahaya Bello tasks journalists to set agenda for Nigerian politicians Pulse Nigeria:
Yahaya Bello tasks journalists to set agenda for Nigerian politicians
Gov. Bello to journalists: Set agenda for politicians The Eagle Online:
Gov. Bello to journalists: Set agenda for politicians


   More Picks
1 This Is First Time Baptist School Pupils Are Abducted In 166 Years – Nigerian Baptist Slams Buhari Government - Tori News, 23 hours ago
2 “God used you to heal me from a terrible skin disease and you gave me N1m naira,” singer Victor AD pens emotional tribute to late prophet TB Joshua [Swipe] - Instablog 9ja, 3 hours ago
3 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 5 hours ago
4 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
5 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
6 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
7 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 21 hours ago
8 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
9 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
10 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info