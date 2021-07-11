Nigeria Police’s Equipment For Tracking Bandits, Criminals Not Working Since January









Key tracking equipment deployed by the police to go after kidnappers, bandits and terrorists has remained inactive since the beginning of the year amid raging violent crimes across the ... Sahara Reporters - Inspector-General of Police (IGP)Key tracking equipment deployed by the police to go after kidnappers, bandits and terrorists has remained inactive since the beginning of the year amid raging violent crimes across the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%