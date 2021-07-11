Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Violence erupts in South Africa over imprisonment of ex-President Zuma
Ripples Nigeria  - South African police have arrested 28 people after one of the country’s biggest highways was blocked following violent protests that broke out against the imprisonment of former President, Jacob Zuma. Protests erupted on Saturday in parts of KwaZulu- ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
2 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
3 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 22 hours ago
4 England vs Italy Euro 2020 final comes up live on DStv, Gotv channels | herald.ng - The Herald, 23 hours ago
5 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
8 Afenifere leader, Adebanjo brands Femi Adesina a betrayer of Yoruba people - Ripples Nigeria, 16 hours ago
9 2023: Tinubu as president will be disaster – Primate Ayodele predicts - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
10 Why I separated myself from Catholicism - Chimamanda Adichie - The Punch, 19 hours ago
