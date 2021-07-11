Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface
News photo Daily Post  - Ahmedu Augustine Obiabo, popularly known as Blackface Naija has expressed sadness over the death of Olanrewaju Fasasi, a.k.a. Sound Sultan. He revealed that Fasasi never drank or smoke, habits synonymous with music stars within and outside Nigeria. The ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Another Source

Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface Newzandar News:
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface


   More Picks
1 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info