Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Aero attributes causes of flight disruptions to inclement weather
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Aero attributes causes of flight disruptions to inclement weather

Nigeria’s Aero Contractors airline has attributed the cause of flight disruption in its operations last week which negatively affected many passengers to ...

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 95%


   More Picks
1 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
9 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info