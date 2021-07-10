Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Linda Ikeji Blog
5
Daily Post
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
The Cable
9
Sahara Reporters
10
Channels Television
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Similar News
The Punch:
APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara, declares Matawalle state leader
Leadership:
Abducted Kaduna Nurses Regain Freedom After 3 Months In Captivity
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama
Daily Post:
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
Legit:
Photos emerge as Chibok girl graduates from top Nigerian university 7 years after kidnapping
Nigerian Tribune:
Osun gov directs public, civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday from August 27
Vanguard News:
Details of car IPOB leader, Kanu was driving when abducted from airport parking lot, others (Pictorial evidence)
The Cable:
Police: College provost, teacher abducted in Zamfara
Sahara Reporters:
How Sound Sultan Spent Last Father’s Day On Earth Singing With His Children
Complete Sports:
Di Maria's Goal Ends Argentina's Long Wait For Major Title, Defeat Brazil In 2021 Copa America Final
Naija Loaded:
WAHALA!! Bandits Abduct Emir Of Kajuru, 12 Other Family Members In Kaduna
Premium Times:
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigers upset U.S. in warmup match
AIT:
PHOTOS: NDLEA intercepts N6.5 billion heroin from South Africa with cocaine, others for UK, Dubai
The Herald:
Set agenda for politicians - Yahaya Bello tells Nigerian journalists | herald.ng
KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s British Passport Is Still In Kenya – Brother Claims
Daily Nigerian:
Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bala Bantex, dies at 64
The Will:
Ashleigh Barty Defeats Karolina Pliskova In Three Sets To Win Women’s Wimbledon 2021
The Nigeria Lawyer:
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members
The Eagle Online:
Enugu residents turn to potatoes as yam prices skyrocket
More Picks
1
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
2
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
3
TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
4
Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others -
Sahara Reporters,
8 hours ago
5
Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
6
‘Most of his methods are wrong’, Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho -
News Breakers,
8 hours ago
7
‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin -
Information Nigeria,
23 hours ago
8
Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death -
Daily Post,
6 hours ago
9
I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
10
Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos -
Vanguard News,
1 hour ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...