Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance



 Similar News

APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara, declares Matawalle state leader The Punch:
APC dissolves caretaker committees in Zamfara, declares Matawalle state leader
Abducted Kaduna Nurses Regain Freedom After 3 Months In Captivity Leadership:
Abducted Kaduna Nurses Regain Freedom After 3 Months In Captivity
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released Daily Post:
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released
Photos emerge as Chibok girl graduates from top Nigerian university 7 years after kidnapping Legit:
Photos emerge as Chibok girl graduates from top Nigerian university 7 years after kidnapping
Osun gov directs public, civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday from August 27 Nigerian Tribune:
Osun gov directs public, civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday from August 27
Details of car IPOB leader, Kanu was driving when abducted from airport parking lot, others (Pictorial evidence) Vanguard News:
Details of car IPOB leader, Kanu was driving when abducted from airport parking lot, others (Pictorial evidence)
The Cable:
Police: College provost, teacher abducted in Zamfara
How Sound Sultan Spent Last Father’s Day On Earth Singing With His Children Sahara Reporters:
How Sound Sultan Spent Last Father’s Day On Earth Singing With His Children
Di Maria Complete Sports:
Di Maria's Goal Ends Argentina's Long Wait For Major Title, Defeat Brazil In 2021 Copa America Final
WAHALA!! Bandits Abduct Emir Of Kajuru, 12 Other Family Members In Kaduna Naija Loaded:
WAHALA!! Bandits Abduct Emir Of Kajuru, 12 Other Family Members In Kaduna
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria Premium Times:
Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria's D'Tigers upset U.S. in warmup match
PHOTOS: NDLEA intercepts N6.5 billion heroin from South Africa with cocaine, others for UK, Dubai AIT:
PHOTOS: NDLEA intercepts N6.5 billion heroin from South Africa with cocaine, others for UK, Dubai
Set agenda for politicians - Yahaya Bello tells Nigerian journalists | herald.ng The Herald:
Set agenda for politicians - Yahaya Bello tells Nigerian journalists | herald.ng
Nnamdi Kanu’s British Passport Is Still In Kenya – Brother Claims KOKO TV Nigeria:
Nnamdi Kanu’s British Passport Is Still In Kenya – Brother Claims
Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bala Bantex, dies at 64 Daily Nigerian:
Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bala Bantex, dies at 64
Ashleigh Barty Defeats Karolina Pliskova In Three Sets To Win Women’s Wimbledon 2021 The Will:
Ashleigh Barty Defeats Karolina Pliskova In Three Sets To Win Women’s Wimbledon 2021
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members The Nigeria Lawyer:
SERAP Asks Court To Slash Jumbo Allowances For Buhari, Govs, NASS Members
Enugu residents turn to potatoes as yam prices skyrocket The Eagle Online:
Enugu residents turn to potatoes as yam prices skyrocket


   More Picks
1 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
2 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
3 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 8 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
6 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 8 hours ago
7 ‘My Private Life Is Not Your Business,’ Actor Yul Edochie Reacts To Claims Of Impregnating Actress Judy Austin - Information Nigeria, 23 hours ago
8 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
9 I was sacked when I told my boss to stop touching me – BBNaija star, Tochi - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
10 Drama as bricklayer beats up carpenter during argument over TB Joshua in Lagos - Vanguard News, 1 hour ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info