Meet Bjorn Kuipers, The ‘World’s Richest Referee’ And The Man In Charge of England vs Italy Euro Final KOKO TV Nigeria - With hopes of ending 55 years of hurt, emotions are guaranteed to be high for England’s Euro 2020 final against Italy at Wembley. We takes a look at Bjorn Kuipers, the Dutch referee – and supermarket boss – who will be the man in the middle on Sunday ...



