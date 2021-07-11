Osun gov directs public, civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday from August 27

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has made it compulsory for public and civil servants in the state to wear Adire to work ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineOsun gov directs public, civil servants to wear Adire to work every Thursday from August 27Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State has made it compulsory for public and civil servants in the state to wear Adire to work ...



