Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals
News photo Sahara Reporters  - Some of the parents who raised the alarm on Sunday, told Daily Trust that the abductors sent to them footage showing that their daughters were already married.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We Daily Post:
We've married off your daughters - Abductors of Kebbi school girls tell parents
Kebbi School Girls: We’ve Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Tell Parents The Herald:
Kebbi School Girls: We’ve Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Tell Parents
We’ve married off your daughters – Abductors of Kebbi school girls tell parents Nigerian Eye:
We’ve married off your daughters – Abductors of Kebbi school girls tell parents
We’ve married off your daughters – Abductors of Kebbi school girls tell parents See Naija:
We’ve married off your daughters – Abductors of Kebbi school girls tell parents
We Have Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Of Kebbi School Girls Tell Parents Republican Nigeria:
We Have Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Of Kebbi School Girls Tell Parents
We Have Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Of Kebbi School Girls Tell Parents Tori News:
We Have Married Off Your Daughters – Abductors Of Kebbi School Girls Tell Parents


   More Picks
1 Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
2 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
3 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
4 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele - Naija News, 14 hours ago
7 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
8 TB Joshua: Pastor Adeboye, Oyedepo, Kumuyi caused hatred, envy among church leaders – Primate Ayodele - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 Police arrest eight suspected cultists in Delta, recover arms, ammunition - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
10 Explosive Planted By Nigerian Army Kills Three Soldiers, Injures Several Others - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info