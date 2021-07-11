Post News
News at a Glance
Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
The News Guru
- Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Two kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
Ripples Nigeria:
Abducted UNICAL students regain freedom
Pulse Nigeria:
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
Sundiata Post:
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
News Diary Online:
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
News Wire NGR:
Two kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
Prompt News:
2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
The Eagle Online:
Two kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
Republican Nigeria:
Two kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
2
Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death -
Daily Post,
22 hours ago
3
Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -
The News Guru,
15 hours ago
4
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface -
Daily Post,
18 hours ago
5
I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy -
Instablog 9ja,
19 hours ago
6
Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo -
Signal,
5 hours ago
7
Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States -
Lailas News,
11 hours ago
8
New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date -
Sahara Reporters,
12 hours ago
9
COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
10
Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals -
Sahara Reporters,
20 hours ago
