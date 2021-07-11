Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

2021 Wimbledon Final: Djokovic Overcomes Italy's Berretini To Clinch Record-Equalling Grand Slam Title
News photo Complete Sports  - Djokovic Serbia's tennis star came from a set down to defeated Italy's Matteo Berrettini on Sunday to become the 2021 Wimbledon champion

Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, equals Federer and Nadal with 20th Grand Slam The Cable:
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, equals Federer and Nadal with 20th Grand Slam
Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title to level with Federer, Nadal Ripples Nigeria:
Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam title to level with Federer, Nadal
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam PM News:
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam Nigerian Eye:
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam
Novak Djokovic Claims Historic 20th Grand Slam At Wimbledon; Beats Matteo Berrettini In Four Sets The Will:
Novak Djokovic Claims Historic 20th Grand Slam At Wimbledon; Beats Matteo Berrettini In Four Sets
Novak Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon after beating Berrettini News Breakers:
Novak Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon after beating Berrettini
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam See Naija:
Djokovic wins 6th Wimbledon title, 20th Grand Slam


1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
8 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
