Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


President Buhari Mourns Death Of Former Kaduna Deputy Governor, Bantex
Naija News  - President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the late Architect Barnabas Bala Bantex will be sorely missed for his many years of distinguished service.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Northern governors mourn late Bantex Daily Post:
Northern governors mourn late Bantex
Tributes as ex-Kaduna Deputy gov, Bantex, dies at 64 Vanguard News:
Tributes as ex-Kaduna Deputy gov, Bantex, dies at 64
Nigeria Governors’ Forum pays tribute to ex-Kaduna deputy governor Premium Times:
Nigeria Governors’ Forum pays tribute to ex-Kaduna deputy governor
Former Kaduna Deputy Governor, Bala-Bantex Dies Independent:
Former Kaduna Deputy Governor, Bala-Bantex Dies
Northern governors mourn ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bantex PM News:
Northern governors mourn ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bantex
NGF pays tribute to ex-Kaduna State Deputy Governor The Eagle Online:
NGF pays tribute to ex-Kaduna State Deputy Governor
President Buhari mourns death of Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bantex Politics Nigeria:
President Buhari mourns death of Ex-Kaduna deputy governor, Bantex
Ex Kaduna Deputy Gov Bala Bantex dies at 64 Republican Nigeria:
Ex Kaduna Deputy Gov Bala Bantex dies at 64


   More Picks
1 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 20 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu Is Not A Murderer, Terrorist, The North Is Finished—Father Mbaka Says In New Video - Sahara Reporters, 14 hours ago
3 NAFDAC warns Nigerians against using sanitisers that has methanol, says it can kill - Daily Nigerian, 4 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 18 hours ago
5 Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State - Nigerian Tribune, 22 hours ago
6 2 kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -VC - Peoples Daily, 8 hours ago
7 Makinde Mourns Sound Sultan, Commiserates With Family, Iseyin Community, Entertainment Industry - Independent, 24 hours ago
8 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 12 hours ago
9 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Foreign investors’ interest in Nigeria declines by 27.5% - The Punch, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info