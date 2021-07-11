Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State
Nigerian Tribune
- The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has uncovered the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the state.
6 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Delta variant of COVID-19 discovered in Oyo
The News:
‘Deadly’ COVID-19 Delta variant discovered in Oyo State
Daily Nigerian:
COVID-19 taskforce uncovers Delta variant in Oyo State
Politics Nigeria:
Deadly COVID-19 strain discovered in Oyo
More Picks
1
BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
2
Billionaires’ space race begins as Virgin Galactic's VSS Unity takes off with Branson aboard -
Vanguard News,
10 hours ago
3
Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
4
Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death -
Daily Post,
15 hours ago
5
Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 -
Daily Post,
19 hours ago
6
Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
7
Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
8
Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface -
Daily Post,
10 hours ago
9
Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom -
The News Guru,
8 hours ago
10
I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy -
Instablog 9ja,
12 hours ago
One moment please...