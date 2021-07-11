Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Delta variant of COVID-19 that infects people more rapidly discovered in Oyo State
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - The Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force has uncovered the Delta variant of the COVID-19 in the state.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

