Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products — NEWSVERGE
News Verge  - To address challenges related to the ease of distribution and availability of cement across the country, especially among its value-chain service providers, Dangote Cement Plc has rolled out over 2,000 trucks for distribution services.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products The Eagle Online:
Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products
Dangote Cement Buys $150m Trucks to Distribute Products Business Post Nigeria:
Dangote Cement Buys $150m Trucks to Distribute Products
Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products Mega News:
Dangote Cement acquires 2,000 trucks for distribution of products
Dangote Cement buys additional 2,000 Trucks for product haulage Business Hilights:
Dangote Cement buys additional 2,000 Trucks for product haulage


   More Picks
1 Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 12 hours ago
5 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 6 hours ago
6 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info