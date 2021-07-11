Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Sound Sultan was role model - Atiku reacts to death of singer
News photo Daily Post  - Former presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to the death of Olanrewaju Fasasi also known as Sound

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sound Sultan Was Role Model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Singer The Herald:
Sound Sultan Was Role Model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Singer
Ladun Liadi Blog:
''He Was A Role Model'' - Atiku Reacts To Sultan's Death | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Sound Sultan Was A Role model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Musician Naija on Point:
Sound Sultan Was A Role model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Musician
Sound Sultan Was A Role model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Musician Newzandar News:
Sound Sultan Was A Role model – Atiku Reacts To Death Of Musician
Atiku Mourns Sound Sultan, Describes Him As A Role Model Yes International! Magazine:
Atiku Mourns Sound Sultan, Describes Him As A Role Model


   More Picks
1 Sound Sultan’s last Instagram post stirs reactions - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
2 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 12 hours ago
5 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 6 hours ago
6 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 24 hours ago
7 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 21 hours ago
10 Buhari, Osinbajo'll clash, president's convoy attacked, I see confusion in Villa - Ayodele releases prophecies - Daily Post, 4 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info