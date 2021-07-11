Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s CPS tells Francis
News photo Daily Post  - Terver Akase, Chief Press Secretary to Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, has lauded Francis Atela over his performance in the just concluded Nigerian idol season 6.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s CP tells Francis The Dabigal Blog:
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s CP tells Francis
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s CP tells Francis Newzandar News:
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s CP tells Francis
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s aide tells Francis Gist Punch:
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s aide tells Francis
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s aide tells Francis | Ladun Liadi Ladun Liadi Blog:
Nigerian Idol: You’ve done well, Benue waiting to receive you – Gov Ortom’s aide tells Francis | Ladun Liadi's Blog


   More Picks
1 BBNaija: Organisers reveal when list of Season 6 housemates will be released - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Aisha Yesufu, BBNaija’s Nengi react to Sound Sultan’s death - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 Kidnapped UNICAL Law students regain freedom - The News Guru, 15 hours ago
4 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 19 hours ago
6 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 5 hours ago
7 Sound Sultan’s wife breaks down in tears at his funeral in the United States - Lailas News, 11 hours ago
8 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 12 hours ago
9 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
10 Bandits Say Abducted Kebbi Secondary Schoolgirls Already Married To Criminals - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info