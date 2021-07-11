Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

President Buhari congratulates Professor Ogunlesi on his 98th birthday
Encomium Magazine  - President Muhammadu Buhari congratulates the Doyen of medical practice and first Professor of Medicine in Nigeria, Professor Emeritus Theophilus …

2 hours ago
   More Picks
1 Lagos leads again as NCDC announces new COVID-19 infections in Nigeria - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Tokyo Olympics: Shocker as Nigeria’s D’Tigers beats USA 90-87 - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
3 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 9 hours ago
6 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
7 Nnamdi Kanu Will Be Granted Bail, Won’t Die In Prison – Primate Ayodele - Naija News, 17 hours ago
8 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
9 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 14 hours ago
10 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
