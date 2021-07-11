New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date



This was contained in a statement on ... Sahara Reporters - The Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has announced that Sunday, July 11, will be the first day of Dhul-Hijja 1442AH.This was contained in a statement on ...



News Credibility Score: 99%