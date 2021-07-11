Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerians Celebrate Kingdom After Impressive Nigerian Idol Win
Nigerian Entertainment Today  - Super talented singer and songwriter Kingdom Kroseide came tops in the recently concluded sixth season of Nigerian Idol, one of the world’s most prestigious reality talent shows.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

1 Chibok school girl bags Accounting degree seven years after she was abducted by Boko Haram members (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 Nigeria is denied market access into a lot of countries because of quality of products - Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Sound Sultan never drank, smoke – Blackface - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 I may not be the most successful musician, but I’m one of the happiest — DJ Cuppy - Instablog 9ja, 18 hours ago
5 Respond to bandits in the language they understand - President Buhari tells Military - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
6 COVID-19 third wave: Lagos orders religious, event centres to cut capacity - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
7 Op-Ed | Keeping Nigeria Together and the Media’s Dilemma – By Fredrick Nwabufo - Signal, 3 hours ago
8 Sound Sultan: Life and times of a Nigerian legend, activist - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
9 ‘Most of his methods are wrong’,  Gani Adams begs Ooni, Alake, others to forgive Sunday Igboho - News Breakers, 24 hours ago
10 New Moon Sighted As Sultan Of Sokoto Announces Eid-el-Kabir’s Date - Sahara Reporters, 10 hours ago
